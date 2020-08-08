Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:18s - Published 19 minutes ago Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, per the Associated Press. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The J.F.K. Report RT @abc15: #BREAKING: Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election: https://t.co/E5KcAuL8wR #a… 53 seconds ago Marylin Jenkins RT @kgun9: JUST IN: Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after close battle with former S… 14 minutes ago DevinNunes'Underpants Arpaio lost the primary in Arizona. https://t.co/8WJ49OHy4p 18 minutes ago KGUN9 On Your Side JUST IN: Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after close battle… https://t.co/oomjBIa8FV 1 hour ago Gail Arpaio never should have been allowed to run in the first place. One of those things Joe will need to fix, no know… https://t.co/Ejwh4O3Upj 2 hours ago ABC15 Arizona #BREAKING: Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election:… https://t.co/bIfI04E5vK 2 hours ago Liz Alcorn Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in Nov. https://t.co/FBpASaUF7x 2 hours ago