Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election

Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election

Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, per the Associated Press.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

micajahjackson

The J.F.K. Report RT @abc15: #BREAKING: Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election: https://t.co/E5KcAuL8wR #a… 53 seconds ago

marylinjenkins

Marylin Jenkins RT @kgun9: JUST IN: Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after close battle with former S… 14 minutes ago

Alt_ReddTruq

DevinNunes'Underpants Arpaio lost the primary in Arizona. https://t.co/8WJ49OHy4p 18 minutes ago

kgun9

KGUN9 On Your Side JUST IN: Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after close battle… https://t.co/oomjBIa8FV 1 hour ago

Gail31332516

Gail Arpaio never should have been allowed to run in the first place. One of those things Joe will need to fix, no know… https://t.co/Ejwh4O3Upj 2 hours ago

abc15

ABC15 Arizona #BREAKING: Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election:… https://t.co/bIfI04E5vK 2 hours ago

LizalcornLiz

Liz Alcorn Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in Nov. https://t.co/FBpASaUF7x 2 hours ago