Magic Camp Movie - Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Magic Camp Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney's MAGIC CAMP, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance.

Directed by Mark Waters starring Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs release date August 10, 2020 (on Disney Plus)

"Magic Camp" - cast: Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs, Jeffrey Tambor, Cole Sand, J.J. Totah, Aldis Hodge, Rochelle Aytes, Rosalind Chao, Michael Hitchcock, Rebecca Metz

Magic Camp - cast: Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs, Jeffrey Tambor, Cole Sand, J.J. Totah, Aldis Hodge, Rochelle Aytes, Rosalind Chao, Michael Hitchcock, Rebecca Metz *Release date :* August 14, 2020 *Synopsis :* A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck...
