Magic Camp Movie - Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs

Magic Camp Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney's MAGIC CAMP, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance.

Directed by Mark Waters starring Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs release date August 10, 2020 (on Disney Plus)