Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Magic Camp Movie - Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs
Magic Camp Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney's MAGIC CAMP, a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance.
Directed by Mark Waters
starring Adam DeVine, Gillian Jacobs
release date August 10, 2020 (on Disney Plus)
Check out the official trailer for the Disney + family comedy movie Magic Camp, directed by Mark Waters. It stars Adam DeVine, Jeffrey Tambor, Gillian Jacobs, Cole Sand, Nathaniel McIntyre, J.J. Totah,..