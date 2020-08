Shannon Sharpe: Not buying Phoenix Suns as a serious playoff threat, but Devin Booker is legit Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:35s - Published 10 minutes ago Shannon Sharpe: Not buying Phoenix Suns as a serious playoff threat, but Devin Booker is legit Shannon Sharpe talks Suns and their potential for success this season. Shannon feels the Phoenix Suns are not a serious playoff threat, but 'Devin Booker is legit'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: Not buying Phoenix Suns as a serious playoff threat, but Devin Booker is legit Shannon Sharpe talks Suns and their potential for success this season. Shannon feels the Phoenix Suns...

FOX Sports - Published 36 minutes ago







Tweets about this