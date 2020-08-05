Global  
 

Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News

Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News

Many still find it hard to make peace with the bollywood actress Sridevi's death.

On her birthday, her friends, fans and family are paying tribute to the late actress on her 57th birth anniversary.

Boney Kapoor shared a message, saying how he wished she was with the family and could watch their daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s performance in her latest film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Taking to Twitter, Boney shared two old pictures of the two of them.

One even showed the couple holding baby Janhvi in their arms. Janhvi, too, had dedicated a post to her mother.

