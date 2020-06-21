Ucas offer support for students during challenging A-level year
Ucas offer support for students during challenging A-level year
Ucas Senior customer experience manager Courteney Sheppard explains that UCASare well prepared to deal with an influx of queries after many students wereleft disappointed by their A-Level results.
The Government is under increasingpressure to review its moderation and appeals system after thousands ofpupils’ A-level results in England were downgraded amid cancelled exams due toCovid-19.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend