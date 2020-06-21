Global  
 

Ucas offer support for students during challenging A-level year

Ucas Senior customer experience manager Courteney Sheppard explains that UCASare well prepared to deal with an influx of queries after many students wereleft disappointed by their A-Level results.

The Government is under increasingpressure to review its moderation and appeals system after thousands ofpupils’ A-level results in England were downgraded amid cancelled exams due toCovid-19.

UCAS UCAS UK-based organisation whose main role is to operate the application process for British universities

Students in Sunderland receive A-level results [Video]

Students in Sunderland receive A-level results

A-level students in Sunderland received their exam grades on Thursday morning. Exam boards have downgraded nearly 40% of school leavers’ grades in England according to Ofqual whilst UCAS figures show that the total number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has risen with 358,860 taking up places so far, up 2.9% on the same point last year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Ucas: More students apply for university than in 2019 despite grade worries [Video]

Ucas: More students apply for university than in 2019 despite grade worries

Despite worries about low grades because of the pandemic, 2.5% more studentshave applied for university this year than last, according to Ucasrepresentative Courteney Sheppard. Speaking ahead of results day on Thursday,Mr Sheppard said there has also been a 1% drop in the number of studentsdeferring a university place.

