Chris Evans Teases 'The Gray Man'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Chris Evans teases his new Netflix spy movie, "The Gray Man", which also stars Ryan Gosling.

Plus, he gives an update on his beloved dog, Dodger, who just went in for surgery.


