Chris Evans Teases 'The Gray Man'
Chris Evans teases his new Netflix spy movie, "The Gray Man", which also stars Ryan Gosling.
Plus, he gives an update on his beloved dog, Dodger, who just went in for surgery.
Netflix Plans to Spend $200M on Movie 'The Gray Man'The streaming giant is backing its most expensive movie ever. The upcoming spy thriller called "The Gray Man" will star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans
Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....
Russo Bros., Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans Team For Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ | THR NewsThe duo will direct Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Netflix action thriller ‘The Gray Man.’