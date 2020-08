CCSD getting students 'connected' ahead of school year

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:37s - Published 1 day ago

FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR."DISTANCE LEARNING" STARTS.....A WEEK FROM MONDAY..BUT....NOT ALL KIDS....WILL BE READY FOR CLASS..BECAUSE THEY DON'T HAVE A"CHROMEBOOK"... OR "WI-FI".13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....JEREMY CHEN..IS LIVE....AT C-C-S-D HEADQUARTERS..EXPLAINING THE NEW SERVICE.....IT'S LAUNCHING.....TO HELP FAMILIES....HAVING TROUBLE CONNECTING TOTHE INTERNET.

JEREMY...THE SCHOOL DISTRICT IS WORKINGON TRYING TO GET EVERY STUDENTCONNECTED TO THE INTERNET.WITH ABOUT 10 DAYS TO GO BEFOREDISTANCE LEARNING BEGINS---C-C-S-D KNOWS IT STILL HAS ALOT OF WORK TO DO.THE DISTRICT HAS LAUNCHED A NEWRESOURCE TO HELP FAMILIES WITHTHEIR TECHNOLOGY ANDCONNECTIVITY NEEDS- BYPARTNERING WITH THE STATECOVID-19 TASK FORCE AND COXCOMMUNICATIONS.THIS CAN BE DONE ONLINE ORTHROUGH AN ESTABLISHED FAMILYSUPPORT CENTER WHICH CANPROVIDE HELP IN EITHER ENGLISHOR SPANISH.SUPERINTENDENT DR.JESUS JARA SAYS IT'S MEANT TOADDRESS THE EXISTING INEQUITIESIN INTERNET ACCESS AMONGSTUDENTS."WE'VE BEEN TALKING THATINTERNET IS NO LONGER ALUXURY.IT'S REALLY A NEED, SO WE'VEINTO THIS."AS OF WENDNESDAY..THE DISTRICT HAS BEEN ABLE TOREACH OUT 70 PERCENT OF ALLSTUDENTS ABOUT THEIR INTERNETAND TECHNOLOGY NEEDS-WITH ABOUT60PERCENT CONNECTED WITHCHROMEBOOKS.AS FAR THE PLAN TO GO BACK INTOTHE CLASSROOM, SUPT.JARA SAYS EVERY THIRTY DAYS ORSO--- HE AND THE BOARD WILLRE-EVALUATE WHETHER TO CONTINUEDISTANCE LEARNING OR BRING THEKIDS BACK ON CAMPUS.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.