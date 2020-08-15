British man turns his mobility scooter into tank to mark VJ Day

Retired electrician Tim Bell from Minster on Sea in Kent has turned his mobility scooter in a tank to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day today (August 15th).

Footage showed the 75-year-old sitting in his creation outside Tesco's blasting out patriotic music.

Bubbles and realistic smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle's "gun".

The unusual stunt is to help raise money for charity, according to Bell.

VJ Day was the day World War Two ended with Japan's surrender on 15 August 1945.