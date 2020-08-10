Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solksjaer sees work to be done

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Solksjaer sees work to be done

Solksjaer sees work to be done

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted the need to improve after wastefulness andlax defending helped end Manchester United’s Europa League dreams in a thirdsemi-final defeat of the season.

A night that started with Bruno Fernandesopening the scoring from the spot against Sevilla ended in heartbreak inCologne, where Suso all too easily equalised midway through a first half inwhich the Portuguese could have won another penalty.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager

Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction [Video]

Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the team are seekingsatisfaction as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals

 Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty edged Manchester United through to the Europa League semi-finals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side toiled to victory against..
WorldNews

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to make most of European situation

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to make the most of the strange Europa League situation as Manchester United kick off the mini tournament with a quarter-final..
WorldNews

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United: Spanish side come back to reach Europa League final

 Manchester United are out of the Europa League as Sevilla come from behind to reach the final.
BBC News
Sevilla and Manchester United to fight for a place in Europa League final [Video]

Sevilla and Manchester United to fight for a place in Europa League final

A spot in the Europa League final is up for grabs as Sevilla take on Manchester United in Sunday's semi-final.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:51Published
Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit [Video]

Nuno refuses to blame Raul Jimenez after Europa League exit

Nuno Espirito Santo says nobody is blaming Raul Jimenez for missing a penaltyas Wolves’ first European quarter-final in 48 years ended in heartbreakagainst Sevilla. A season that started on July 25, 2019 in the secondqualifying round against Crusaders ended in front of empty stands in Germany,where their 59th match of the season proved a step too far. Lucas Ocamposbroke Wolves’ resolve in the 88th minute to give Sevilla a deserved 1-0 winand Europa League semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Manchester United: Tahith Chong training with Werder Bremen before loan move

 Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is training with Werder Bremen before a loan move to the German side.
BBC News

Suso (footballer) Suso (footballer) Spanish footballer


You Might Like


Tweets about this