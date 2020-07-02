Homeless Man Lives in Luxury Suite for Nearly 2 Weeks!

ST.

PETERSBURG, FLORIDA — A homeless man in Florida managed to live the life of luxury after sneaking into a stadium's VIP suite where he lived for nearly two weeks.

Al Lang Stadium in St.

Petersburg, Florida — home to the Tampa Bay Rowdies — unknowingly played host to 39-year-old homeless man Daniel Neja after authorities surmise he snuck in with a cleaning crew and was able to stay because cleaning was reduced due to the coronavirus and the fact the stadium was closed to fans.

However, it was a member of the cleaning crew who found him, but not before Neja allegedly stole $1,043 worth of clothing and consumed $250 in food and drinks, that's according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Speaking to WFLA-TV, St.

Petersburg Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said that Neja was arrested on August 9 after a cleaner found blankets, razors, and open cans of shaving cream in the luxury suite, saying, 'clearly it appeared someone had been living there.'

The clues left by Neja prompted staff to review security footage where they learned he has been living there since July 26.

Fernandez told CNN that he got into the merchandise store and was wearing a bunch of team merchandise and eating the food.

He was charged with third-degree felony burglary and first-degree misdemeanor of resisting an officer without violence, with bond set at $5,150.

The stadium is owned by the City of St.

Petersburg, however, Mayor's Office Spokesperson Ben Kirby declined to comment, citing that the case is an ongoing investigation.

