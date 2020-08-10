Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kylie Jenner is publicly slammed by designer Michael Costello

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Kylie Jenner is publicly slammed by designer Michael Costello
Jenner has been blasted by Costello for only promoting big brands.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Costello (fashion designer) Michael Costello (fashion designer) American fashion designer


Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner American reality television star and fashion designer

Kylie Jenner And Stassie Karanikolaou -- Double Trouble For Best Friends Day!

 What better way to ring in Best Friends Day than to share Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou's hot twin takes! These partners in crime are practically sisters..
TMZ.com
Cardi B celebrates Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday amid WAP video controversy [Video]

Cardi B celebrates Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday amid WAP video controversy

Cardi B wished reality star Kylie Jenner a happy 23rd birthday amid fans' calls for the make-up mogul to be removed from the rapper's WAP music video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner’s WAP music video cameo [Video]

Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner’s WAP music video cameo

Cardi B has defended Kylie Jenner amid a fan petition to have the reality star removed from the rapper's WAP music video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Slammed By Fashion Designer Michael Costello in Her Instagram Comments - Here's Why

Weeks after Kylie Jenner was dragged for not tagging a black-owned brand after wearing the look on...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Let The Dragging Commence: Kylie Jenner Is Publicly Slammed by Designer Michael Costello https://t.co/AVAssjqpiA 2 days ago

JAMZ963

Jamz 96.3 Kylie Jenner Is Publicly Slammed by Designer Michael Costello https://t.co/yvge1RiMLH 3 days ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Kylie Jenner publicly slammed by designer Michael Costello #KylieJenner #MichaelCostello https://t.co/sBzDwGEAxF 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner publicly slammed by designer Michael Costello [Video]

Kylie Jenner publicly slammed by designer Michael Costello

Kylie Jenner has been blasted by designer Michael Costello for only promoting big brands and not championing smaller labels.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
Kim Kardashian Dissed Over Kylie Jenner Birthday Shower Post [Video]

Kim Kardashian Dissed Over Kylie Jenner Birthday Shower Post

Kim Kardashian Dissed Over Kylie Jenner Birthday Shower Post

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:42Published
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup Reports [Video]

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup Reports

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup Reports

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:38Published