Cardi B celebrates Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday amid WAP video controversyCardi B wished reality star Kylie Jenner a happy 23rd birthday amid fans' calls for the make-up mogul to be removed from the rapper's WAP music video.
Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner’s WAP music video cameoCardi B has defended Kylie Jenner amid a fan petition to have the reality star removed from the rapper's WAP music video.
Global Grind Let The Dragging Commence: Kylie Jenner Is Publicly Slammed by Designer Michael Costello https://t.co/AVAssjqpiA 2 days ago
Jamz 96.3 Kylie Jenner Is Publicly Slammed by Designer Michael Costello https://t.co/yvge1RiMLH 3 days ago
BANG Showbiz Kylie Jenner publicly slammed by designer Michael Costello
#KylieJenner #MichaelCostello https://t.co/sBzDwGEAxF 3 days ago
Kylie Jenner publicly slammed by designer Michael CostelloKylie Jenner has been blasted by designer Michael Costello for only promoting big brands and not championing smaller labels.
Kim Kardashian Dissed Over Kylie Jenner Birthday Shower PostKim Kardashian Dissed Over Kylie Jenner Birthday Shower Post
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup ReportsKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup Reports