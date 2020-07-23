Sylvester Stallone Approves Of This B.C. Rambo Statue
The '80s action icon gave his seal of approval to a wooden likeness of one of his iconic movie characters: John Rambo
95.7 CRUZ FM #Rambo's got a woody. Hope, B.C. erects a statue of the star @TheSlyStallone of #FirstBlood shot there in 1982. It… https://t.co/uNPv0FhgMx 1 week ago
