Pittsburgh-Area Establishment Issued Notice Of Violation, 11 Others Warned After Coronavirus Compliance Checks Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Pittsburgh-Area Establishment Issued Notice Of Violation, 11 Others Warned After Coronavirus Compliance Checks State police handed down one notice of violation and eleven warnings to Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments not following coronavirus orders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend