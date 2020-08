University of Kansas tests students, faculty for COVID-19

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:43s - Published 11 minutes ago

STUDENTS MOVING INTOCAMPUS HOUSING -- ARENOW PREPARING FORCOVID-19 TESTING ALLSEMESTER LONG.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ SHOWS USTHE SYSTEM IN PLACE ATK-U.AMID A PANDEMIC THEREISN'T THE USUAL HUSTLEAND BUSTLE ON MOVE-INDAY AT THE UNIVERSITY OFKANSAS.Julia Karschner/Sophomore,University of KansasThe hardest part would bewearing the masks andmoving everything becauseyou get really hot really fastsoyou have to take a lot ofbreaks.BEFORE JULIAKARSCHNER AND HERBOYFRIEND STEVEN GOTTHE KEYS TO THEIR DORMROOM, THEY GOT TESTEDFOR COVID-19.Steven Leasure/Sophomore,University of Kansas/Whenever you're in there ittakes a little while to like getall the tests up stuff alreadyand I feel Just too manypeople are here we're here itwill take a really long time toget everything doneK-U IS REQUIRING ALLINCOMING STUDENTS ANDFACULTY REGARDLESS OFWHETHER THEY'RESTAYING ON-CAMPUS OROFF TO GET TESTED.Andrew Foster/Emergencymanagement coordinator for theUniversity of KansasWe want to test everybodwho's sick right now and findout who those people are, sothat we can help get them intoisolation and quarantine andslow the spreadTHIS PARTICULAR TESTSITE AT ONE OF THEIRLOTS SEES ABOUT 1-THOUSAND PEOPLE EACHDAY.IN TOTAL THEY'LL TESTALMOST 20-THOUSANDpeople AND CONTINUETESTING DURING THEENTIRE SEMESTER.WHILE MANY PARTS OFTHE COUNTRY ARESTRUGGLING WITHGETTING TEST RESULTSBACK IN TIME, THAT'S NOTTHE CASE HERE AT K-U.THE UNIVERSITY HASPARTNERED UP WITH A LABIN LENEXA TO GET THERESULTS OF THESE SALIVATESTS IN A DAY OR TWO.Andrew Foster/Emergencymanagement coordinator for theUniversity of Kansasif we start seeing onecommunity that has a higherlevel of spread, we're going todo rapid testing of thatcommunity and test everybodywithin it.K-U IS ALSO MAKINGSTUDENTS SIGN A PLEDGECARD PROMISING THATTHEY'LL PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING.Mari Boggio/Freshman, UniversityofKansas/It's a lot harder to socializeand make friends.

But youknow, as long as you'refinding your people like onyour floor and in youractivitiesand stuff like that, I feel likeit'lljust be a little slower processto get acclimated.IN LAWRENCE.

