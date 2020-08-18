Soulless thief had 'two-day hooker spree after stealing cash from Buddhist temple'

A soulless thief stole thousands of pounds from a Buddhist temple to go on a hooker spending spree.

Somchai Laikhao, 48, admitted raiding the monks' sleeping quarters and stealing 200,000 Baht in cash - almost 5,000 GBP - that had been raised to repair a roof.

A ceremonial sword and several lucky amulets were also missing when religious leaders contacted police in Pattaya, Thailand, last Friday (August 14).

They identified the suspect and Somchai was found passed out on a barber's chair on Sunday afternoon (August 16) following two days of partying.

He allegedly confessed to stealing the cash and spending it on bar girls and prostitutes in the seedy nightlife resort, which has been devoid of tourists due to the pandemic.

Somchai had even bought one grateful sex worker a 30,000 baht (730GBP) gold necklace - though he had lost her phone number to retrieve it.

Facing the victims at the police station, he said that the ceremonial knife had been confiscated by a nightclub bouncer and he had sold the amulets.

He said: ''I don't remember how I spent the money, but I bought a lot of drinks for people and gave a lot away to girls.'' Monks from the Huay Yai temple in Chonburi province said they would forgive the thief.

The temple abbot Phra Somjet said the cash was intended for the repair of the pavilion but it had gone missing from the monks sleeping quarters.

Phra Somjet said it would be hard to retrieve the money now that the thief had already spent it at bars and sold the amulets.

The Buddhist priest said: "It may be difficult for him to return the money.

We are fine if he spent it on his family's living expenses, but instead he used it for pleasure.

I hope that those who received the money will have a good conscience and hand it in.

If not, I hope it supports their families and helps them.'' Police Colonel Nithat Waewpradab said they will check the evidences including the CCTV footage from bars that shows how Somchai paid in cash.

