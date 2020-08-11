Global  
 

Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%.

Leading the group were shares of New Home Company, up about 5.7% and shares of Select Interior Concepts up about 4.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Vector Group, trading higher by about 2.7% and Turning Point Brands, trading up by about 2.4% on Tuesday.




