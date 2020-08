DeGette, Crow, business owners discuss impact of USPS slowdown in Colorado Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 19:02s - Published 1 hour ago DeGette, Crow, business owners discuss impact of USPS slowdown in Colorado Reps. Diana DeGette and Jason Crow held a news conference outside of the downtown Denver post office to discuss the latest with the USPS and the House’s return this weekend to vote on another funding package for it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Colorado Lawmakers Say Cutting Postal Service Funding Will Hurt Veterans, Seniors, Rural Residents



United States Congresswoman Diana DeGette and Congressman Jason Crow spoke out Tuesday in support of legislation to protect the Postal Service Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:50 Published 53 minutes ago