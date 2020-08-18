Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President pardons Susan B Anthony

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
President pardons Susan B Anthony
story at 5p

Toda c1 3 today... women gained the right to vote when the 19th amendment of the constitution was ratified.

L3: abc 36 news white president trump pardons susan b.

Anthony this year will also mark the 200th birthday of susan b.

Anthony.... a leader in the women's suffrage movement, who was convicted of voting as a woman in a widely publicized trial.

Today... her record was cleared... after president donald trump issued a full and complete pardon for anthony.

L3: abc 36 news white corn maze in susan b.

Anthony's honor scottsville, new york take a look at this.

One new york farm is celebrating the 19th amendment.... and susan b.

Anthony.... in corn.

The maze is not only fun to get through... the owners say you learn something too.

They worked closely with the susan b.

House and museum so people walking through the maze will be able to walk through a timeline of anthony's life.

It won't




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

President Trump is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement...
CBS News - Published

On Centennial of 19th Amendment, Trump Pardons Susan B. Anthony

President Trump’s pardon of the famed suffragist Susan B. Anthony comes as women celebrate the...
NYTimes.com - Published

Trump pardons women's suffragist Anthony

US President Donald Trump says he will posthumously pardon US women's rights activist Susan B Anthony...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

GisiAnthony

⛩Rakkasan 4 Life⛩⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @IvankaTrump: To mark the 100th anniversary of 19th amendment, President Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony, one of the founding mothers of… 11 seconds ago

Jaxluck2020

😊 RT @newtgingrich: President Trump never ceases to surprise. This is a new one: Donald Trump pardons female suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony… 33 seconds ago

THeer1990

T. RT @JustTheNews: .@realDonaldTrump to pardon women's suffrage icon Susan B. Anthony posthumously https://t.co/nadDQLmbMA #JustTheNews https… 2 minutes ago

Scottishwench69

Navy Brat RT @theconservador: Trump pardons Susan B Anthony on the anniversary of the 19th amendment. Perfect Mr. President 2 minutes ago

blueyedgrl60

Magagrl #Shadowbanned UPDATE: President Trump Pardons Susan B. Anthony on Centennial of 19th Amendment, Giving Women the Right to Vote… https://t.co/qZXEXnSM78 3 minutes ago