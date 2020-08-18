President pardons Susan B Anthony

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Toda c1 3 today... women gained the right to vote when the 19th amendment of the constitution was ratified.

L3: abc 36 news white president trump pardons susan b.

Anthony this year will also mark the 200th birthday of susan b.

Anthony.... a leader in the women's suffrage movement, who was convicted of voting as a woman in a widely publicized trial.

Today... her record was cleared... after president donald trump issued a full and complete pardon for anthony.

L3: abc 36 news white corn maze in susan b.

Anthony's honor scottsville, new york take a look at this.

One new york farm is celebrating the 19th amendment.... and susan b.

Anthony.... in corn.

The maze is not only fun to get through... the owners say you learn something too.

They worked closely with the susan b.

House and museum so people walking through the maze will be able to walk through a timeline of anthony's life.

It won't