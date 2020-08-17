MIami-Dade Mayoral Race To Be Decided In November
The race for Miami-Dade mayor will be decided in November's general election between Republican Esteban Bovo Jr. and Democrat Daniella Levine Cava.
Jimena Tavel RT @doug_hanks: Miami-Dade Commish @SteveBovo takes the lead in mayoral race, just ahead of @votedaniella. @penelasformayor out at 3rd. Fal… 8 minutes ago
私を吸う RT @nohelytal: Why aren’t more speaking about the importance of @MiamiDadeCounty’s mayoral race tonight? There will be a run off race betwe… 48 minutes ago
Nohely. Why aren’t more speaking about the importance of @MiamiDadeCounty’s mayoral race tonight? There will be a run off r… https://t.co/0Smk4w5SKC 1 hour ago
Julia Pulles As of 930pm Screenshots re #Miami Dade Mayoral race from referenced link.
Wow. Really intense!
Owie! https://t.co/CBBROgQypV 2 hours ago
