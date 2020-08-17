Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MIami-Dade Mayoral Race To Be Decided In November

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:54s - Published
MIami-Dade Mayoral Race To Be Decided In November

MIami-Dade Mayoral Race To Be Decided In November

The race for Miami-Dade mayor will be decided in November's general election between Republican Esteban Bovo Jr. and Democrat Daniella Levine Cava.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas Concedes Race

Former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas, who wanted his old job back after 16 years, made an...
cbs4.com - Published

Esteban Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava Head To November Election In Race For Miami-Dade County Mayor

The race for Miami-Dade mayor will be decided in November's general election between Republican...
cbs4.com - Published

Big Money, Big Names, & High Interest In Miami-Dade Mayoral Race

There is big money and high interest in the Primary race for Miami-Dade Mayor, which include many...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

taveljimena

Jimena Tavel RT @doug_hanks: Miami-Dade Commish @SteveBovo takes the lead in mayoral race, just ahead of @votedaniella. @penelasformayor out at 3rd. Fal… 8 minutes ago

washedupninja

私を吸う RT @nohelytal: Why aren’t more speaking about the importance of @MiamiDadeCounty’s mayoral race tonight? There will be a run off race betwe… 48 minutes ago

nohelytal

Nohely. Why aren’t more speaking about the importance of @MiamiDadeCounty’s mayoral race tonight? There will be a run off r… https://t.co/0Smk4w5SKC 1 hour ago

juliapulles_rea

Julia Pulles As of 930pm Screenshots re #Miami Dade Mayoral race from referenced link. Wow. Really intense! Owie! https://t.co/CBBROgQypV 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Results Of South Florida Races For US House Seats [Video]

Results Of South Florida Races For US House Seats

The headlining race involved Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who won and will now face incumbent Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for the District 26 seat.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:06Published
Former Mayor Alex Penelas Concedes Race [Video]

Former Mayor Alex Penelas Concedes Race

Former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penlas concedes race.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:16Published
Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Previews Tuesday's Marquee Races [Video]

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Previews Tuesday's Marquee Races

DeFede also took a look at the turnout numbers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:54Published