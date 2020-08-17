The race for Miami-Dade mayor will be decided in November's general election between Republican Esteban Bovo Jr. and Democrat Daniella Levine Cava.

MIami-Dade Mayoral Race To Be Decided In November

There is big money and high interest in the Primary race for Miami-Dade Mayor, which include many...

The race for Miami-Dade mayor will be decided in November's general election between Republican...

Former Miami-Dade Mayor Alex Penelas, who wanted his old job back after 16 years, made an...