Labour criticise government exam results chaos

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has criticised Education Secretary Gavin Williamson for his handling of A-Level results, stating the government seemed unprepared despite knowing the upcoming results day deadlines in advance.

Report by Connerv.

Gavin Williamson Gavin Williamson British Conservative politician

Blame game erupts over A-level fiasco as Gavin Williamson dodges resignation calls

 Headteachers say ministers should have been on top as Education Secretary points finger at regulator
Independent
Labour: Government have caused ‘chaos’ over A-levels [Video]

Labour: Government have caused ‘chaos’ over A-levels

Labour’s shadow education minister Emma Hardy has said the “incompetence” of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson in taking “such a long time” to announce a U-turn over A-level results has created “chaos and uncertainty”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published
Gavin Williamson 'sorry' for distress caused by exam results row [Video]

Gavin Williamson 'sorry' for distress caused by exam results row

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is "incredibly sorry" for thedistress the A-level and GCSE results row caused to students.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Why should Gavin Williamson resign for being useless? That's why he was appointed

 Getting rid of the education secretary for incompetence would be like sacking a mouse for eating cheese
Independent

Shadow Secretary of State for Housing Shadow Secretary of State for Housing


Thangam Debbonaire Thangam Debbonaire British Labour MP

Labour demand government plan for evictions ban end [Video]

Labour demand government plan for evictions ban end

Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has urged the government to publish plans for the end of the temporary evictions ban - which expires on Sunday. She called for an extension to the ban to give the government time to introduce measures. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:51Published
Labour: Government's PHE scrapping "extraordinary" [Video]

Labour: Government's PHE scrapping "extraordinary"

Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has described the government's decision to abolish Public Health England and form a new institution, the National Institute for Health Protection, by mid-September as "extraordinary" and exemplary of the government "blaming other organisations for their own mistakes." Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

GCE Advanced Level GCE Advanced Level Subject-based qualification conferred as part of the General Certificate of Education

Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling [Video]

Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for his handling of exam results. The government was forced into a U-turn yesterday after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry

 (CNN)UK school students will now receive the grades their teachers predicted for them in their critically-important A-level and GCSE exams, after regulators..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Tharoor gives 'breach of privilege' notice against BJP MP for 'disparaging remarks'

 Dubey's remarks came after Tharoor had said on Sunday that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would like to hear from Facebook about..
IndiaTimes

Facebook Accounts Will Be Required to Login to Oculus VR Devices

 The "From Facebook" part of virtual reality unit...
WorldNews

Steven263527701

Steven I'm not going to criticise the government for the exam mess ..what id have done is let the students sit the exams ,… https://t.co/evdRakIJns 2 days ago

LottieKellyBro1

Charlotte Kelly-Brown @MeritMan6 @mirandoch @christopher_dtn @mrjamesob So it's too early (6 months in, and with a new exam scandal), to… https://t.co/sNXPDrQNPy 2 days ago

iainpdooley

Iain Dooley Now criticise the devolved Welsh Labour government and demand those responsible step down re its exam grading perfo… https://t.co/B0kVOcaeAl 2 days ago


Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn [Video]

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed

Sir Keir Starmer met A-level students at a sixth-form college in Darlington.The Labour leader said: “The algorithm has not worked because it’s assessed40% of students for a downgrade, and for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Starmer: Exam results system change is ‘shambolic’ [Video]

Starmer: Exam results system change is ‘shambolic’

Sir Keir Starmer launched a scathing attack on a last-minute government change to the school exam results system, describing it as a “fiasco” and “shambolic”. The Labour leader said the change..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:36Published