Labour criticise government exam results chaos

Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has criticised Education Secretary Gavin Williamson for his handling of A-Level results, stating the government seemed unprepared despite knowing the upcoming results day deadlines in advance.
Report by Connerv.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour’s shadow education minister Emma Hardy has said the “incompetence” of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson in taking “such a long time” to announce a U-turn over A-level results has created “chaos and uncertainty”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has urged the government to publish plans for the end of the temporary evictions ban - which expires on Sunday. She called for an extension to the ban to give the government time to introduce measures. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has described the government's decision to abolish Public Health England and form a new institution, the National Institute for Health Protection, by mid-September as "extraordinary" and exemplary of the government "blaming other organisations for their own mistakes." Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for his handling of exam results. The government was forced into a U-turn yesterday after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results..