‘Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports to be leased out’: Javadekar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP) for a period of 50 years.
Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports including these three -- the other three being Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangalore -- through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.
At a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through the PPP model."The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is not giving these airports permanently to the private operator.
After running them for 50 years, the private operator would be handing over the airports back to the AAI," said the minister.
An ancient Mummy, 2400-year-old, was rescued from the basement of Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur following heavy rainfall. The Mummy was kept in the basement of the museum in a glass chamber. Following heavy rains of August 14 in Jaipur, the museum staff rushed to the basement to rescue the Mummy. The staff reportedly broke the glass chamber and shifted the Mummy to a drier place. The staff saved the Mummy but the coffin, accompanying paraphernalia was affected by muddy water. Almost 17,000 antiquities were affected by rainwater. Museum authorities have installed huge fans and halogen lights for drying the documents. The Mummy has been on display in the Jaipur museum since 2016. The Mummy is of Tutu, a female member of a priest family dating from Egypt’s Ptolemaic period (322 BC-30 BC). It was imported by the ruler of Jaipur, Sawai Ishwar, from Cairo in 1887. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48Published
The former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kerala's Kochi. M Sivasankar was questioned for around 5 hours by ED sleuths on August 15. He arrived at the ED office at around 03:30 pm for questioning. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 05.
Security has been tightened in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day. On August 13, the police conducted a security check at Judges Field of the city, where the function is scheduled to be held. While speaking to ANI, Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta, "We have made elaborate security arrangements all over the city and alerted all police stations." This year, India will celebrate 74th Independence Day.
The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency to conduct a Common Entrance Test for job seekers in the country. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the youth of the country face a lot of trouble to apply and appear for job examinations since there are more than 20 recruitment agencies under the Central government. He said that that the youth of the nation have made this demand for a long time and added it will benefit job seekers in the country. The National Recruitment Agency will conduct examination for all non-gazetted posts comprising Group B & C posts. Candidates who qualify in the CET can apply to any recruitment agency for higer level exams and the CET score will be valid for three years. This will help job seekers who cannot afford to travel constantly for job examinations. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that this reform will ease recruitment, placement & thereby ease of living. He also lauded PM Modi’s active role in getting this long term demand of the youth fulfilled. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25Published
The World Bank and the Government of India on July 07 signed a loan agreement to enhance support for the Namami Gange Programme that seeks to rejuvenate the Ganga River. The USD 400 million operation comprises a loan of USD381 million and a proposed guarantee of up to USD 19 million. The agreement was signed between Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India and Qaiser Khan, Acting Country Director (India), on behalf of the World Bank. The guarantee instrument will be processed separately. The Second National Ganga River Basin Project will help stem pollution in the iconic river and strengthen the management of the river basin, which is home to more than 500 million people. Under the Namami Gange Programme, 313 projects have been sanctioned till March 2020 at a total cost of Rs 28,966 crore in different sectors. The National Ganga River Basin Project (NGRBP) is an important component of Namami Gange. A World Bank-funded National Ganga River Basin Project (Ganga -I) for an amount of USD600 million (Rs 4,535 crore) is currently ongoing and is approved up to December 31, 2021 for funding infrastructure projects of pollution abatement in the river Ganga. The loan would be for a period of five years up to December 2026. The World Bank has been supporting the government's efforts since 2011 through the ongoing National Ganga River Basin Project. The USD400 million operation includes a proposed guarantee of up to USD19 million to backstop the government's payment obligations for three Hybrid-Annuity-Model Public-Private Partnership (HAM-PPP) investments on the Ganga's tributaries.
The Airports Authority of India celebrated 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the capital New Delhi on Sunday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Arvind Singh at the new ATC tower building. Proper social distancing norms were followed throughout the ceremony that was dedicated towards fighting against the pandemic with full might. In his address, Chairman Arvind Singh talked about the efficiency with which the Airports Authority of India delivered its duties during the pandemic. On the occasion, saplings were also planted in the premises of NATS complex to send a message of environment conservation. The programme was webcasted live for employees owing to the restrictions on mass gathering. On the eve of Independence Day, the premises of the Air Traffic Control complex in New Delhi shined bright with the tricolour. The Airport authority of India celebrates Independence Day by hoisting the National flag at all airports across the country.
A team of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) inspected land for defence corridor in Aligarh on August 17. The Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department in UP Government, Awanish K Awasthi was part of the inspection team. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam also accompanied him in the inspection. This is the first nod of defence corridor. There are total 6 nods including-Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Aligarh.