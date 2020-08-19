Tanker with 8,500 gallons of fuel flips on Highway 603

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 hours ago

This morning the driver of a tanker was sent to the hospital with injuries and a section of Highway 603 in Hancock County was shut down as crews worked to contain a dangerous threat.

- news 25's toni miles was at the- scene of the accident and has - more.

- - an early morning- commute on highway 603 took a - turn for the worse- wednesday morning.- corporal calvin robertson, pubi- affairs, mississippi highway- patrol: "this was a single vehicle semi wreck- it was a tanker.

It was - traveling south on 603 and- veered off to the right in- avoidance of a collision."

The driver of the truck was - airlifted to a local hospital - for treatment.- no one else was injured, but la- enforcement stood posted- just north and south of the - accident scene, on highway 603,- about 15 miles north of - interstate ten- to divert - drivers - away from the area.

- corporal calvin robertson, pubi- affairs, mississippi highway- patrol: - "people are rerouted for safety it could be a dangerous - situation."

Toni miles, news 25: "law enforcement, rescue workers and- a hazmat crew spent - several hours to secure the - scene and make it safe, removin- thousands - - - - of gallons of fuel from the - flipped over tanker."

Corporal calvin robertson, pubi- affairs, mississippi highway- patrol: "the truck is loaded with- approximately 8,000 gallons of- gasoline and diesel.

The- interior of the trailer is- divided into sections.

As we al- know gas is very flammable."

Those on scene kept a watchful- eye out as they waited for a- vehicle to arrive so the- flammable gas and diesel fuel - could be- safely transferred from the - wrecked tanker.

- corporal calvin robertson, pubi- affairs, mississippi highway- patrol: - "mdot is on scene, the mississippi department of - environmental quality - and the mississippi highway - patrol.

We are working in - conjunction to get this - cleaned up as soon as possible.- in hancock county, toni miles,- news 25.- - the condition and identity of - the driver injured in that- accident has not yet been - released.

