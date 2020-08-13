Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grizzly Creek Fire could impact Glenwood Canyon, Colorado River long after it's contained, experts say

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Grizzly Creek Fire could impact Glenwood Canyon, Colorado River long after it's contained, experts say

Grizzly Creek Fire could impact Glenwood Canyon, Colorado River long after it's contained, experts say

Colorado officials have called the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon a national priority — not only does the wildfire continue grow in dry conditions and across steep terrain, it has kept Interstate 70 shut down for more than a week, blocking a major artery through western Colorado, where no few detours exist.

FURNITURE.IT WILL COST NEARLY TWICE THATTO GET IT BACK.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Grizzly Creek Fire: 1 Week After Igniting, Nearly 650 Personnel Are Fighting The Wildfire [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire: 1 Week After Igniting, Nearly 650 Personnel Are Fighting The Wildfire

It's been a week since the Grizzly Creek Fire started in Colorado's Glenwood Canyon, and the fire remains one of the nation's top firefighting priorities. A total of around 25,000 acres have burned and..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published
Vegetation Around Hanging Lake Still Green As Grizzly Creek Fire Burns Nearby [Video]

Vegetation Around Hanging Lake Still Green As Grizzly Creek Fire Burns Nearby

The Grizzly Creek Fire began Monday afternoon along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:31Published
Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 6,251 acres, with red flag warning in effect again Thursday [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 6,251 acres, with red flag warning in effect again Thursday

The Grizzly Creek Fire grew to 6,251 acres as of Thursday morning, with no containment and another day of red flag warnings, high wind and low relative humidity forecast.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:11Published