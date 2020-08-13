Grizzly Creek Fire could impact Glenwood Canyon, Colorado River long after it's contained, experts say Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:06s - Published 35 minutes ago Grizzly Creek Fire could impact Glenwood Canyon, Colorado River long after it's contained, experts say Colorado officials have called the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon a national priority — not only does the wildfire continue grow in dry conditions and across steep terrain, it has kept Interstate 70 shut down for more than a week, blocking a major artery through western Colorado, where no few detours exist. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FURNITURE.IT WILL COST NEARLY TWICE THATTO GET IT BACK.



