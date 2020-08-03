Ozzy Osbourne gave up on 'painful' sleeve tattoo plans Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Ozzy Osbourne has found when it comes to tattoos he has limits in his old age. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ozzy Osbourne English heavy metal vocalist and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne tired of family checking in on him amid parkinson's battle



Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson's battle wouldn't be so bad if his family stopped asking him, "Are you alright?" Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970



Tweets about this