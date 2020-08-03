Ozzy Osbourne gave up on 'painful' sleeve tattoo plans

Ozzy Osbourne tired of family checking in on him amid parkinson's battleOzzy Osbourne’s Parkinson's battle wouldn't be so bad if his family stopped asking him, "Are you alright?"
Ozzy Osbourne slams 'dirty' face tattoosBlack Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne has slammed "dirty" face tattoos and admitted he doesn't approve of "anything above the collar".
Sharon Osbourne: 'Ozzy biopic will be R-rated'Sharon Osbourne has revealed that the Ozzy Biopic will be R Rated and suitable for adults only.
Ozzy Osbourne doesn't believe in the afterlifeOzzy Osbourne insists he doesn't believe in the afterlife but thinks a "spirit world" could exist.