Pete Davidson to star in new comedy 'American Sole'

Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are to star in a new comedy, 'American Sole'.


Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr to Star in Sneaker Resale Comedy ‘American Sole’ at STX Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are teaming up to sell some sneakers. The two burgeoning...
