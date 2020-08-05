|
Brother of Manchester bomber jailed for 55 years
Brother of Manchester bomber jailed for 55 years
Hashem Abedi, a 23-year-old man who helped his brother kill 22 people in a suicide bomb attack in the English city of Manchester, has been jailed for at least 55 years for his crimes.
Joe Davies reports.
