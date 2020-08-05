Brother of Manchester bomber jailed for 55 years

Global  
 

Hashem Abedi, a 23-year-old man who helped his brother kill 22 people in a suicide bomb attack in the English city of Manchester, has been jailed for at least 55 years for his crimes.

Joe Davies reports.


Manchester Manchester City and metropolitan borough in England

 LONDON (AP) — The brother of the suicide bomber who set off an explosion at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring..
WorldNews

Hashem Abedi: Coward whose delays and denials worsened trauma for Manchester attack victims' families

 Abedi was repeatedly absent from court, at one point claiming he was allergic to tap water
Independent

Manchester attack: Hashem Abedi refuses to leave cell

 Hashem Abedi refuses to attend a court as it hears emotional testimony from his victims' relatives.
BBC News

