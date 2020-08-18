Motorcycle Leaves Dax Shepard With Broken Bones, Wounded Pride

'Top Gear America' star Dax Shepard took a nasty spill off his motorcycle recently, leaving him with broken bones and a red face.

Shepard said on his podcast 'Armchair Expert' this week that he takes full responsibility for the accident.

While passing others on Sonoma Raceway in California, Shepard braked too hard, clipped a bumper, went flying over the handlebars, and landed hard.

CNN reports that while Shepard wanted to continue his ride, it proved to be too painful.

A trip to the hospital revealed four broken ribs, a clavicle broken in three places, and the unwelcome news that he needs surgery.

Get well soon, Dax!