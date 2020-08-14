NASA space crew search for air leak
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:50s - Published
6 minutes ago
NASA space crew search for air leak
Three crew members on board the
International Space Station will spend the weekend in the vessel's Russian segment while they search for the source of a cabin air leak, NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday (August 20).
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Today in History for August 20th Highlights of this day in history: U.S. cruise missiles hit Afghanistan and Sudan after American embassies bombed in Africa; The Soviet Union invades..
USATODAY.com
1 day ago
Time Lapse: North Korea covered in darkness A time lapse filmed from the International Space Station from Malaysia to the North Pacific Ocean reveals the stunning contrast between North and South Korea at..
CBS News
3 days ago
Related news from verified sources
· The International Space Station is experiencing a "slightly increased" leakage of air, NASA said...
Business Insider - Published
11 hours ago
NASA is working to isolate a small air leak in the U.S. segment of the International Space Station.
FOXNews.com - Published
10 hours ago Also reported by •
The Verge
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources