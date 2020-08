Pharrell and Jay-Z release their latest collaboration, “Entrepreneur” Video Credit: Complex News and In The Know - Duration: 00:57s - Published 9 minutes ago Pharrell and Jay-Z release their latest collaboration, “Entrepreneur” Pharrell and Jay-Z's new track discusses how difficult it is to be an entrepreneur in America, especially as a person of color. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Pharrell Drops Jay-Z Collaboration 'Entrepeneur' It's a celebration of Black excellence... Today, *Pharrell Williams* shares a new single and...

Clash - Published 5 hours ago





Tweets about this