Teacher Testing for COVID-19 - 8/21/20

Teacher Testing for COVID-19 - 8/21/20
School employees will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19.

The mississippi state department of health is hosting the drive- through sites in a number of counties next week.

This is just the first in several weeks of testing.

Testing will be from noon until seven pm for teachers, staff, and administrators at their local county health department.

The locations for our area are listed on the screen.

We will also have them on our website... wcbi dot com.




