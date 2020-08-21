Midmorning With Aundrea - August 21, 2020 (Part 2)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 hour ago

(Part 2 of 2) With the pandemic raging, purchases of RV's are going through the roof now that people are looking for safer alternatives for traveling with their families.

This summer is leading more people outdoors - on the road and in the campgrounds.

Here's a look at how some families are spending time together safely.

This summer, some families are trying to have it both ways.

Al bill morace: we don't really camp.

We're not campers.

They're heading out... ar shawn taylor: with covid, it's bringing a lot of people outdoors.

...and staying home al 00:15 chris chambers: well you take your home with you.

Exploring public spaces-while avoiding public bathrooms. al mike marlowe: it's nice to know that we can control the environment we're living in and not have to worry if something was sanitized or not.

One way to deaen with covid?

Buy a recreational vehicle-an rv.

Ar lisa carey: it's hard to find a trailer.

We just bought it two weeks ago.

Ar shawn taylor: we've looked at probably three of them so far and seen some, just haven't pulled the trigger.

Sales of midrange motorhomes were up 90% in june, compared to last year.

Kelefa sanneh: 12:58:05 // are people telling you that they're interested in possibly buying an rv because of the pandemic?

Gary threlfall: 12:58:13 just the fact that there's so many people coming, calling, emailing// gary threlfall has owned garrick rv in new jersey, for 36 years.

Lately, he's seeing more first-time buyers.

Gt continued: it's kinda their only choice because an rv is, a socially distanced vehicle, a socially distanced vacation and a way to corral or keep your family together.

That kind of sales pitch has been around for more than a hundred years.

00:02:26.760 peggy shaffer: this couple name the conklin's from new york city, a wealthy couple bought a car /// historian marguerite shaffer.

00:02:33.720 peggy shaffer: they outfitted it into this kind of double decker mobile home and they drove across the country from new york to san francisco // and sales really took off after world war ii.

00:15:15.570 peggy shaffer: // the middle class is expanding.

And so all of a sudden, you know, everybody is on the road.

Everybody, including lucille ball.

In a 1954 movie, she breaks a cardinal rv rule.

When towing a trailer, always ride up front 00:51:29.310 peggy shaffer: so that's really i think the quintessential moment where the rv becomes the, the perfect site for, you know, movie comedy where you're like in this kind of contained space and you're working out your domestic issues.

On gary's lot, trailers start around $15,000... but those sold out early.

Kelefa sanneh: 16:23:42 so, these don't look like what you might picture when you picture, you know, a '70s rv.

Gary threlfall: 16:23:47 they're not.

They're, you know, 21st century.

// it's not all 21st century.

Yes, you get your own bed- but also empty your own waste.

Kelefa sanneh: 13:26:51 how unpleasant a task is this?

Does it involve rubber gloves?

Gary threlfall: 13:26:54 you can empty your tanks without getting your hands dirty.

Kelefa sanneh: 13:28:02 ok, it's not as bad as people might think it is.

Gary threlfall: 13:28:03 no.

Al maureen: our motorhome has amenities i don't have in my house.

45 feet of heated floors in the winter // this one may offer total convenience... gary threlfall: 14:30:25 if you'd like a washer-dryer- kelefa sanneh: 14:30:26 wow.

A washer-dryer.

/// 14:30:30 // speaking of things i don't have in my apartment.// ..but it comes at a price: 162,000 dollars... miles per gallon?

Seven.

Kelefa sanneh: 14:33:00 there's a hidden television here.

Whoa.

Gary threlfall: 14:33:04 nice flatscreen.

/// kelefa sanneh: 14:35:25 and of course, the fireplace.

Gary threlfall: 14:35:29 yep.

/// time to sit back and enjoy your new purchase.

Kelefa sanneh: 14:36:12 let's see.

How do i recline them?

/// gary threlfall: 14:37:09 feet up.

Kelefa sanneh: 14:37:11 feet up.

Oh, this is-- gary threlfall: 14:37:12 relax.

Kelefa sanneh: 14:37:12 --the life.

// although... kelefa sanneh: 15:40:02 it's kind of strange not having a rearview mirror.

...someone has to do the driving.

Kelefa sanneh: 15:51:41 // it doesn't roll forward when you put it in drive.

Gary threlfall: 15:51:44 no.

Kelefa sanneh: 15:51:45 and that's on purpose, i-- i-- gary threlfall: 15:51:46 it req-- it requires a little coaxing.

This motorhome is 36 feet long and 8 feet wide... about the size of a city bus.

Kelefa sanneh: 15:55:00 oh-- oh, that was my bad.

No special license is required... kelefa sanneh: 16:04:58 // something about this vehicle does encourage caution.

// ...although first- timers may need a bit of practice.

Kelefa sanneh: 16:05:10 oh-- oh, no!

Gary threlfall: 16:05:11 that was a little tight with the-- kelefa sanneh: 16:05:13 that was my back wheel, right?

Gary threlfall: 16:05:15 yes.

Kelefa sanneh: 16:05:15 aarrghhh- it's not exactly an impulse purchase.

Al bill morace: we were going to buy a second home // in the mountains and we decided to buy a motorhome instead where our view could be anywhere we want it to be.

This year, lots of people have been cooped up at home... al maureen guzzo: 2:15 // especially with the children out of school and people working from home.

...and some of them... are ready to move al bill morace: 2:25// so they could be working and traveling and seeing different things //00:16 and there's no limitations to where you can go.

We'll be right back to wrap things that and more on the next midmorning.