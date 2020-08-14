Colorado wildfire update Aug. 22, 5 p.m.

Colorado wildfires update — 5 p.m., Aug. 20



An update on the four major wildfires burning across Colorado as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago

Williams Fork Fire update: Investigators determine blaze is human caused



Fire authorities in Grand County now say the Williams Fork Fire, which has consumed 6,345 acres near Fraser, was human caused. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:58 Published 6 days ago