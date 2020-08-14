Global  
 

Colorado wildfire update Aug. 22, 5 p.m.

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:30s - Published
The latest as of 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug.

22 on the multiple wildfires burning across Colorado.


Colorado wildfire update: Latest on the Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires

Read the latest updates on the Pine Gulch fire near Grand Junction, the Grizzly Cree fire that closed...
Denver Post - Published

Pine Gulch fire update: Wildfire outside Grand Junction becomes 4th-largest in Colorado history

The Pine Gulch fire burning outside Grand Junction grew to 73,381 acres overnight, making it the...
Denver Post - Published


Colorado wildfires update — 5 p.m., Aug. 20 [Video]

Colorado wildfires update — 5 p.m., Aug. 20

An update on the four major wildfires burning across Colorado as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:46Published
Williams Fork Fire update: Investigators determine blaze is human caused [Video]

Williams Fork Fire update: Investigators determine blaze is human caused

Fire authorities in Grand County now say the Williams Fork Fire, which has consumed 6,345 acres near Fraser, was human caused.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:58Published
Williams Fork Fire grows Saturday to 4,145 acres, with 0% containment [Video]

Williams Fork Fire grows Saturday to 4,145 acres, with 0% containment

The Williams Fork Fire grew Saturday to approximately 4,145 acres, with 0% containment, as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Arapaho National Forest officials said.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:21Published