Blackbird Movie

Blackbird Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS.

The couple is planning a loving weekend complete with holiday traditions, but the mood becomes strained when unresolved issues surface between Lily and her daughters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska).

Joining the collective farewell are Lily's son in law (Rainn Wilson), her lifelong friend (Lindsay Duncan), daughter’s partner (Bex Taylor-Klaus) and grandson (Anson Boon).

Her story is ultimately one of hope, love and a celebration of life.

Directed by Roger Michell starring Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Rainn Wilson, Anson Boon, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Lindsay Duncan release date September 18, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)