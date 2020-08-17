Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blackbird Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Blackbird Movie

Blackbird Movie

Blackbird Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS.

The couple is planning a loving weekend complete with holiday traditions, but the mood becomes strained when unresolved issues surface between Lily and her daughters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska).

Joining the collective farewell are Lily's son in law (Rainn Wilson), her lifelong friend (Lindsay Duncan), daughter’s partner (Bex Taylor-Klaus) and grandson (Anson Boon).

Her story is ultimately one of hope, love and a celebration of life.

Directed by Roger Michell starring Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Rainn Wilson, Anson Boon, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Lindsay Duncan release date September 18, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Blackbird Movie - Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill [Video]

Blackbird Movie - Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill

Blackbird Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long lbattle..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:07Published