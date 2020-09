Rebuilding Paradise Documentary Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:53s - Published on August 24, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 01:53s - Published Rebuilding Paradise Documentary Movie Rebuilding Paradise Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: This bracing film documents the resilience of the community of Paradise in the wake of the 2018 Californian wildfires. Director: Ron Howard Language: English 0

Early in the morning of November 8, 2018, a spark flew into the parched brush of the Sierra Nevada foothills. By nightfall it had turned into the most destructive wildfire..