Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:59s - Published
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip One man has seen more of the natural world than any other.

This unique feature documentary is his witness statement.

In his 94 years, David Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder.

Now, for the first time he reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen.

Honest, revealing and urgent, DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET is a powerful first-hand account of humanity’s impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations.

In this brand-new clip, we see a young Attenborough exploring the rich, expansive and untouched wilderness of our planet, documenting the wonders of the natural world to show viewers back home.

The film will be followed by Sir David Attenborough in conversation with Sir Michael Palin.

Produced by WWF and award-winning wildlife film-makers Silverback Films, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is a first-hand account of humanity’s impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations.

#AttenboroughFilm


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ailishmay

ailishmay RT @DavidALifeFilm: Be the first to see DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET in cinemas Sept 28 🌍 #AttenboroughFilm 8 minutes ago

helenerw

Helen Erwood RT @SusFoodTrust: ‘I will die in a quite different geological age’ @AttenboroughSir warns that #nature is the ‘single greatest ally we have… 15 minutes ago

homeofhappycats

CanadianContests.ca A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future by David Attenborough | Goodreads – Sept. 25 https://t.co/HsmD2X04IC 2 hours ago

LunaCinemas

Luna Palace Cinemas One man has seen more of the natural world than any other. This unique feature documentary is his witness statement… https://t.co/gpBt05RpQM 2 hours ago

AcampbelTeacher

alison campbell How one sick day changed the life of Attenborough https://t.co/cfnG6c9nXd 3 hours ago

glenn1you0

glenn1you0 David Attenborough mourns that ‘innumerable’ connections with the natural world are broken https://t.co/YAFQ6A7Ty6 3 hours ago

XperienceHenley

ExperienceHenley RT @RegalPH: On September 28th, a special one-off show is coming to cinemas, David Attenborough's A Life On Our Planet. In this unique fe… 5 hours ago

HarnhamParish

Harnham Parish RT @reverendbecky: Go vegetarian to save wildlife and the planet, Sir David Attenborough urges https://t.co/JRWqhl8oxz ...we have for #crea… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Megamind Movie Clip - To the Rescue [Video]

Megamind Movie Clip - To the Rescue

Megamind Movie Clip - To the Rescue - Metro Man (Brad Pitt) returns to fight Titan (Jonah Hill), but he's a little different than before. Plot synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published
Attenborough recalls early years as ‘the best time of my life’ in teaser footage [Video]

Attenborough recalls early years as ‘the best time of my life’ in teaser footage

Sir David Attenborough recalls the early days of his career as “the best timeof my life” in the first footage from his forthcoming Netflix film. Theminute-long video features archive footage of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD movie clip - This is a Remarkable Day [Video]

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD movie clip - This is a Remarkable Day

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD movie clip - This is a Remarkable Day THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published