DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip One man has seen more of the natural world than any other.

This unique feature documentary is his witness statement.

In his 94 years, David Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder.

Now, for the first time he reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen.

Honest, revealing and urgent, DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET is a powerful first-hand account of humanity’s impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations.

In this brand-new clip, we see a young Attenborough exploring the rich, expansive and untouched wilderness of our planet, documenting the wonders of the natural world to show viewers back home.

The film will be followed by Sir David Attenborough in conversation with Sir Michael Palin.

