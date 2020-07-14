CWC noted that party's internal issues can't be deliberated through media or public fora: KC Venugopal
Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded.
Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press conference.
Venugopal said, "The CWC notes that internal party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or public fora.
CWC urges and advises all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora".