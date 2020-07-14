CWC noted that party's internal issues can't be deliberated through media or public fora: KC Venugopal

Global  
 

Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press conference.

Venugopal said, "The CWC notes that internal party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or public fora.

CWC urges and advises all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora".


CWC requests Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim president for now: KC Venugopal

CWC requests Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim president for now: KC Venugopal

After Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press conference. Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress Interim President for now. He said, "The CWC unanimously request Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the INC until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened."

'Sonia Gandhi to continue as president': Congress after 7-hour long meet

‘Sonia Gandhi to continue as president’: Congress after 7-hour long meet

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party. At an over seven-hour long meeting, which took place in the backdrop of more than 20 party leaders seeking an immediate organizational overhaul and collective leadership, Gandhi is said to have offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel with over 50 members to stay on. Announcing the resolution passed by the CWC, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal later said at a press conference that the CWC unanimously requested Gandhi to continue to "lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened."The CWC also authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to take on various challenges before the party.

Sonia to continue as interim Congress chief; CWC says no one can be permitted to weaken party leadership

 Over a year after it chose Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday again unanimously requested her "to..
Surjewala says Rahul didn't make 'colluding with BJP' comment, asks Sibal not to be misled

 Minutes after Kapil Sibal expressed concerns over reported "colluding with BJP" remarks by Rahul Gandhi, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the..
Surjewala defends Rahul Gandhi on 'colluding with BJP' comment, asks Sibal not to be misled

 Sibal had said that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said that "we are colluding with BJP".
CWC authorises Sonia Gandhi to effect organisational changes

The CWC also resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through media or in public fora.
