Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look and Feel Better By Dropping the Quarantine 15!

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:23s - Published
Look and Feel Better By Dropping the Quarantine 15!

Look and Feel Better By Dropping the Quarantine 15!

Quarantining is supposed to keep you healthy from outside pathogens, but there is a side effect not many are mentioning: weight gain.

This weight gain can have negative effects on the body and can lead to other medical issues.

If nothing you're doing seems to help and the pounds keep coming, Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and MediSpa is here to help!

We spoke to Angie Schaefer, the Clinic Manager, to talk about the different treatments available to get you feeling like yourself again.

Whether that be finding a personalized prescription plan fit for you, or using the science behind the HCG Diet, Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and MediSpa has a solution to your weight gain.

Plus, in order to keep you healthy, they have implemented new safety precautions for all visitors!

Sign up for a weight loss program today and get a $200 B12 injection package!

That's 10 injections total!

Call 414-616-3535 or visit milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com to schedule your visit today.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TSimbolic

ThisGirlSimbolic ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 @Miko_Oki_ @gaming_huskies @RIOTcorex Hey miko, thank you so much for dropping by last night, please never apologis… https://t.co/kpW4CDiaZq 2 days ago

LifeAsDee

itgirl⚡️ y’all, my personal chef is really that girl! changing my whole lifestyle. i look/feel better. the weight is droppin… https://t.co/5FJAYByayl 3 days ago

JiminsFelicity

🍒⁷ʳᵉᵈᶜʰⁱᵐ @BTS_twt 👉👈 well you look absolutely gorgeous so I feel better about this dropping out of the blue 3 days ago

habituallytired

gusher raymond it’s so cool how much better you feel and look after dropping negative forces from your life and focus on yourself a little more 1 week ago

iamjessicadao

💙🏁💜💛 @ch0colatechip 😂 @ cryingist gangster. But look, me fucking too. Tears dropping like booboo and be ready to fight a… https://t.co/QRxjdAN35v 1 week ago

FCRubalcaba

stephen rubalcaba & especially in powerlifting, how you look doesn’t mean shit. Even with dropping body fat, I don’t believe any of m… https://t.co/782Ltgkv3i 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

A Safe and Sanitary Place to Go for Self Care [Video]

A Safe and Sanitary Place to Go for Self Care

The pandemic has made this spring and summer feel a lot more stressful than usual. If you are looking for a place to relax and take some much needed self-care time, the Wisconsin Vein Center and..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:21Published