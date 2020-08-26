First Lady Addresses Mothers In Second Night Of RNC
The First Lady Melania Trump rarely speaks publicly, and when she does, she doesn't always agree with her husband.
Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -MelaniaSpeaking about her husband in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump said no matter the amount of "negative or false media headlines," President..
RNC Night 2: First Lady Melania Trump Speaks Passionately About COVID-19 PandemicFirst lady Melania Trump closed out the evening with a speech that was perhaps the most open acknowledgment of the human toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic during this convention so far. She..
Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream'In her speech on the second night of the RNC on Tuesday, First lady Melania Trump opened up about realizing her own 'American Dream,' recalling a vision she had as a little girl in Slovenia under..