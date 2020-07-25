Devotees offer prayers on occasion of 'Radhashtami' in Amritsar

Global  
 

Devotees offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Radhashtami in Punjab's Amritsar on August 26.

Celebrations took place at Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan Mandir in Amritsar.

Radhashtami marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna.

Radhashtami falls on Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

Goddess Radha is also known with various names including Radhika, Radhe, Madhavi, Keshavi, Raseshwari, Kishori, Shyama and Radharani.

She is worshipped as the goddess of love, tenderness, compassion and devotion.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Radhastami Radhastami Hindu holiday


Radha Radha Hindu goddess, consort of Lord Krishna


Amritsar Amritsar Metropolis in Punjab, India

