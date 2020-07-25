Devotees offer prayers on occasion of 'Radhashtami' in Amritsar

The first Prakash Parv of Guru Granth Sahib is being celebrated in Amritsar on Aug 19. People took out 'Nagar Kirtan' from Ramsar Sahib to Golden Temple and have celebrated the ceremony with great pomp and show.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal unfurled the national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day. At the occasion, SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."
Devotees offered prayers at Birla Temple in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Nation is dipped in the festive mood of Janmashtami. Priest performed 'aarti' after birth of Lord Krishna in Delhi's Gol Market area.
The BSF shot dead five heavily armed Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday. This was the highest number of intruders killed in a single incident along the 3,300-km-long border with Pakistan in more than a decade, officials said. A BSF spokesperson said troops recovered nine packets containing 9.92kg heroin, an AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 27 rounds, four 9mm Berretta pistols with seven magazines and 109 live rounds, two mobile phones and Rs610 in Pakistani currency after a gunbattle with the intruders near the Dal border post in Tarn Taran district. The border post is guarded by the 103rd battalion of the Border Security Force.
Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases. Situation has affected businesses in the southern state. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner. Lakhs of devotees gather to worship and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Ganeshotsav, also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will fall in August. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued due to COVID-19.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. CM Kejriwal visited ISKCON Temple in east of Kailash on August 12. Kejriwal performed 'aarti' at the..
