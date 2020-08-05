Old fare as well as young in Moderna vaccine trial
Moderna Inc said on Wednesday that an analysis of the early-stage data of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it induced immune responses in older adults that were similar to younger participants.
Shares of Moderna jumped before paring their gains Wednesday after analysts said a $1.5 billion coronavirus vaccine supply agreement with the U.S. government could lead to similar deals with other countries. Fred Katayama reports.
On Wednesday, US stocks rose. Investors reacted to positive coronavirus vaccine news. Shares of Moderna spiked after President Trump announced the US government will by 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. Tesla shares jumped after the company announced a five-for-one stock split. Oil prices climbed after a report suggested that American crude stockpiles shrank last week.
