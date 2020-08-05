Old fare as well as young in Moderna vaccine trial

Global  
 

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday that an analysis of the early-stage data of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it induced immune responses in older adults that were similar to younger participants.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Moderna announces vaccine breakthrough as more reinfections discovered

 Moderna's experimental coronavirus vaccine appears to be safe and effective, company officials have revealed, but the news has come amid concerns about two more..
New Zealand Herald
Moderna shares jump on U.S. vaccine deal [Video]

Moderna shares jump on U.S. vaccine deal

Shares of Moderna jumped before paring their gains Wednesday after analysts said a $1.5 billion coronavirus vaccine supply agreement with the U.S. government could lead to similar deals with other countries. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Dow Jumps 270 Points [Video]

Dow Jumps 270 Points

On Wednesday, US stocks rose. Investors reacted to positive coronavirus vaccine news. Shares of Moderna spiked after President Trump announced the US government will by 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. Tesla shares jumped after the company announced a five-for-one stock split. Oil prices climbed after a report suggested that American crude stockpiles shrank last week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bengaluru's flower suppliers facing losses despite COVID relaxations [Video]

Bengaluru's flower suppliers facing losses despite COVID relaxations

Retail flower suppliers in City Market and Kalasipalya Market are facing losses even after relaxations in COVID-19 guidelines. A seller said, "We've resumed our business but there are not many buyers. Due to COVID, earning and livelihood is very difficult."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

When a Florida bride's wedding cake dreams were dashed, Publix gave her a Zoom surprise

 Erin and Ben Cohen were expecting to have a Florida wedding, but COVID moved the event to Minnesota - far from a Publix, and their dream wedding cake.
 
USATODAY.com

Peloton is reportedly planning a cheaper new treadmill to keep home workouts on track

 There are no two ways about it: the pandemic has been good for Peloton. Demand for the company’s high-end exercise equipment and at-home workouts has boomed as..
The Verge

Bengal speaker says no Question Hour during assembly session; BJP accuses TMC of 'double standards'

 There will be no Question Hour during the upcoming two-day monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly due to "paucity of time and the COVID-19 situation",..
IndiaTimes
Number of COVID-19 cases in local schools growing, Lakeland High reports at least 12 [Video]

Number of COVID-19 cases in local schools growing, Lakeland High reports at least 12

As students have gone back to school over the past few weeks in the Tampa Bay area, many districts are reporting multiple students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Story: https://wfts.tv/3jM2Beh

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:32Published

