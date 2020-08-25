Unseen aftermath footage of shooting in Kenosha

A teenage boy from Illinois has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and another person wounded, likely the man in this clip, during a chaotic night of demonstrations over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Footage shows the immediate aftermath of the shooting, with the one surviving victim on the ground.

"I do not know what happened to the man after he was admitted to the hospital, but it didn't look life-threatening," said Alex, the photographer on the scene who recorded the footage.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested in nearby Antioch, Illinois on August 26 morning after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting that took place only hours earlier.