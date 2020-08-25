Global  
 

Kenosha calm after nights of unrest -sheriff

Kenosha calm after nights of unrest -sheriff

Kenosha calm after nights of unrest -sheriff

Relative calm returned to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday after multiple nights of looting and two violent deaths, even as activists pushed for charges against the white policeman involved in the shooting of a Black man that sparked the unrest.


Facebook is blocking searches for the name of Kenosha shooter

Facebook is blocking searches for “Kyle Rittenhouse,” the gunman allegedly responsible for the killing of..
Conway echoes 'law and order' amid Kenosha unrest

 Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway echoed President Donald Trump's "law and order" stance on the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following a police shooting that..
Vigilante calls spread across social media before protesters were shot in Kenosha

 Repeated calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social..
GOP senator saw "no justification" for Kenosha cops to shoot Blake

 "We need to get to the root of the issue," said Senator Tim Scott.
NBA players decide to continue season after boycott [Video]

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott

[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported. Freddie Joyner has more.

Family of Jacob Blake plead for peace in Kenosha after police shooting

The mother of a Black man who was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wis., setting off two...
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth updates Kenosha safety efforts [Video]

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth updates Kenosha safety efforts

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth reviews nights of protests in Kenosha.

Events Leading To Shooting That Left 2 Dead In Kenosha Played Out On Social Media [Video]

Events Leading To Shooting That Left 2 Dead In Kenosha Played Out On Social Media

Police not only didn’t arrest suspect Kyle Rittenhouse at the scene, but at the start of the night they thanked an armed group who had come out – and at the end of the night, video shows..

'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha [Video]

'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha

Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed..

