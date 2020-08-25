Kenosha calm after nights of unrest -sheriff

Relative calm returned to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday after multiple nights of looting and two violent deaths, even as activists pushed for charges against the white policeman involved in the shooting of a Black man that sparked the unrest.

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott [NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported. Freddie Joyner has more.

"We need to get to the root of the issue," said Senator Tim Scott.

Repeated calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social..

Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway echoed President Donald Trump's "law and order" stance on the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following a police shooting that..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook is blocking searches for “Kyle Rittenhouse,” the gunman allegedly responsible for the killing of..

The mother of a Black man who was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wis., setting off two...