THE SWERVE movie

THE SWERVE movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Holly seems to have it all: two kids, a nice house, a good job as a teacher, and a husband with his career on the way up.

But there are troubling signs that all is not right in her world.

The insomnia.

The medication for the insomnia.

The dreams from the medication for the insomnia.

The arrival of her estranged sister and a mouse invading her home don’t help either.

Add the weight of a dark secret, and her already delicate balance collapses, sending her spiraling out of control.