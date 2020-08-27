Global  
 

THE SWERVE movie

THE SWERVE movie

THE SWERVE movie

THE SWERVE movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Holly seems to have it all: two kids, a nice house, a good job as a teacher, and a husband with his career on the way up.

But there are troubling signs that all is not right in her world.

The insomnia.

The medication for the insomnia.

The dreams from the medication for the insomnia.

The arrival of her estranged sister and a mouse invading her home don’t help either.

Add the weight of a dark secret, and her already delicate balance collapses, sending her spiraling out of control.


Tweets about this

cutpriceguignol

Louise MacGregor But Still Spooky https://t.co/5cNPKyA60n #Frightfest2020 is over - but at least it went out on the extraordinary high of The Swerve. #Frightfest 1 minute ago

Adam_Zed

Adam Zed What a movie to end #FrightFest on. The Swerve is a really stunning thing. Incredible performances and so many gut… https://t.co/6ZsSKeG6RQ 2 hours ago

WightBlood

Alain Elliott It's not an easy watch but it's fantastic, here's my review of the @FrightFest movie The Swerve… https://t.co/niKkaHdgSy 2 hours ago

oreagan_o

rea when a bug is coming at you and is about to hit you in the face, but you swerve and miss it at the last second... i… https://t.co/Gai2o4glxo 5 hours ago

newhorrorexp

New Horror Express Can't believe #Frightfest2020 is nearly over! Looking forward to the third and final movie of the day, The Swerve,… https://t.co/X15corXLLT 5 hours ago

skids_txt

why is my name scum? hey, swerve, do you want to go to the next movie night with me? 6 hours ago

ninetybyjaden

🇿🇼🇵🇸Mike Wazowski👁️➐ 9 years ago a movie was made about a disease that's pretty much COVID-19 (Contagion) and we STILL couldn't swerve the potholes smh 6 hours ago

CloutComCoUk

Clout Communications RT @zavvi: Playing at @FrightFest tonight, @theswervemovie follows a woman as an unwanted intruder spins her life out of control forever.… 7 hours ago