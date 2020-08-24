Tie-Dye Event Makes Masks Fun

Video Credit: KIMT - Published on August 28, 2020

KIMT News 3's Anthony Monzon shows us a program in Austin making the most of the MN mask mandate

It is abundantly clear that until there is until there is an effective vaccine available or some form of strong herd immunity?

"* face going to be the norm here in minnesota.

Still?

"* t doesn't mean we have to wear some boring mask of tightly woven cotton hooked over our face with ear loops.

Kimt news 3's anthony monzon has the story of a decidedly creative approach to masking up in austin.

Listen up face mask fashionistas... the city of austin is making p?

"*e a little more pretty.

"today we decided to do a little face mask tie?

"*dyeing event.

A whie back the state sent us a whole pile of masks and we decided to make an event out of it."

With a mountain of masks sitting in storage... donovan took a fun tip from an area mom.

"earlier this summer we did a our summer activity kits... and we handed these out... and one mom was like 'oh, it'd be a cool thing to tie?

"* dye' and i said 'oh yeah,' so we're doing that today."

Bridge: it's tie?

"* dy with a timely twist... but families here in austin are more than happy to make the most of the mask mandate.

"it'll be great to have something that they made.

Maybe it'll help them keep it on a little bit better."

Studier says she's been doing her best to create activities at home... but nothing beats fresh air.

That's why pandemic?

"*safe events like these are so helpful... especially when they get the kid's stamp of approval.

"what did you think honey?

I liked it... can you say that into the camera?

I liked it."

// "i used blue... and red?"

A city taking steps to make masks fun... and give everyone the chance to show their true colors.

"is there anything else you want to say?

No."

Today's tie dye event was so popular... the austin parks and rec department is hosting an encore session tomorrow.

We'll have a link if you want to register with this story on kimt