Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tie-Dye Event Makes Masks Fun

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Tie-Dye Event Makes Masks Fun

Tie-Dye Event Makes Masks Fun

KIMT News 3's Anthony Monzon shows us a program in Austin making the most of the MN mask mandate

It is abundantly clear that until there is until there is an effective vaccine available or some form of strong herd immunity?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* face going to be the norm here in minnesota.

Still?

"*?

"*?

"* t doesn't mean we have to wear some boring mask of tightly woven cotton hooked over our face with ear loops.

Kimt news 3's anthony monzon has the story of a decidedly creative approach to masking up in austin.

Listen up face mask fashionistas... the city of austin is making p?

"*p?

"*e a little more pretty.

"today we decided to do a little face mask tie?

"*dyeing event.

A whie back the state sent us a whole pile of masks and we decided to make an event out of it."

With a mountain of masks sitting in storage... donovan took a fun tip from an area mom.

"earlier this summer we did a our summer activity kits... and we handed these out... and one mom was like 'oh, it'd be a cool thing to tie?

"* dye' and i said 'oh yeah,' so we're doing that today."

Bridge: it's tie?

"* dy with a timely twist... but families here in austin are more than happy to make the most of the mask mandate.

"it'll be great to have something that they made.

Maybe it'll help them keep it on a little bit better."

Studier says she's been doing her best to create activities at home... but nothing beats fresh air.

That's why pandemic?

"*safe events like these are so helpful... especially when they get the kid's stamp of approval.

"what did you think honey?

I liked it... can you say that into the camera?

I liked it."

// "i used blue... and red?"

A city taking steps to make masks fun... and give everyone the chance to show their true colors.

"is there anything else you want to say?

No."

Today's tie dye event was so popular... the austin parks and rec department is hosting an encore session tomorrow.

We'll have a link if you want to register with this story on kimt




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRealTonDrump

Ton Drump @realDonaldTrump 4 in every 100 of these people have covid now. After this event... many more will likely have it.… https://t.co/Ab9UTAmeYS 1 hour ago

Jaizem

Marilyn The Constitution makes no provision and applies no restrictions to liberty in the event of a plague. And the Founde… https://t.co/uSabCfbafR 4 hours ago

mcjinda

kate RT @OklahomaDemocr1: @koconews I agree with this. I attended an outdoor event this weekend which customarily includes tailgating, which mak… 1 day ago

stuchbery

stuchbery @krypticrooks Shame that science shows that folks gathering in close proximity without masks is the definition of w… https://t.co/P0v5I45dsb 1 day ago

OklahomaDemocr1

Oklahoma Democrats @koconews I agree with this. I attended an outdoor event this weekend which customarily includes tailgating, which… https://t.co/0y5MFvL8Oj 1 day ago

UnmaskedYork

Unmasked @tonyjameson I forgot to reply to this. Where is the evidence for the statement "it will provide sufficient protec… https://t.co/A1tAufyO2x 2 days ago

Beth0421

Beth Reichenau @IngrahamAngle @realDonaldTrump Let’s un Fox this tweet: Biden makes health of the public and his staff the number… https://t.co/XzYYQpEvMW 2 days ago

MirrorFinish

Frank Canna ☮️ RT @MsWhol1gan: I'm constantly turning down invitations to social gatherings because I know people either haven't been wearing masks or soc… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Masks, shirts and school supplies handed out at Anderson Strong event [Video]

Masks, shirts and school supplies handed out at Anderson Strong event

City leaders continue to urge folks to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:28Published
Police force groom to do push-ups at the altar after catching him without a face mask [Video]

Police force groom to do push-ups at the altar after catching him without a face mask

This is the amusing moment police forced a groom to do push-ups at the altar after he was caught without a Covid-19 face mask on his wedding day. Solihudin Masitha and his bride Dian had been given..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published
Watch: Covid prevention norms flouted at West Bengal Law Minister’s event [Video]

Watch: Covid prevention norms flouted at West Bengal Law Minister’s event

Even as Covid cases in West Bengal continue to surge, a blatant flouting of Covid norms was witnessed during an event in Asansol which was attended by the state’s Law Minister Moloy Ghatak. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published