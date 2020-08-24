How Donald Trump Can Win The Election

It's 2020 and everyone is asking: who will win the presidency on November 3rd.

For the last few months Joe Biden has been leading sitting President Donald Trump.

Trumps response to the COVID virus and civil unrest hurt Trump's approval ratings.

Trump has fought back on that narrative.

He's done multiple interviews saying the country has defeated the virus.

The economy is coming back.

The civil unrest have turned to violent riots.