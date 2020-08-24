Global  
 

How Donald Trump Can Win The Election

It's 2020 and everyone is asking: who will win the presidency on November 3rd.

For the last few months Joe Biden has been leading sitting President Donald Trump.

Trumps response to the COVID virus and civil unrest hurt Trump's approval ratings.

Trump has fought back on that narrative.

He's done multiple interviews saying the country has defeated the virus.

The economy is coming back.

The civil unrest have turned to violent riots.


Republicans paint dark picture of future if Donald Trump loses election

Republicans opened Monday night’s prime-time convention with dark warnings about America’s future...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Republicans tout Trump's leadership on economy, despite coronavirus setbacks

Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election over Democrat...
Japan Today - Published

Trump campaign releases nationalistic second term agenda featuring permanent manned moon presence

Trump campaign releases nationalistic second term agenda featuring permanent manned moon presence Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a list of priorities for his next four years in...
WorldNews - Published


President Trump Visits Louisiana, Texas To Survey Hurricane Laura Damage [Video]

President Trump Visits Louisiana, Texas To Survey Hurricane Laura Damage

President Donald Trump visited areas of Louisiana and Texas that were affected by Hurricane Laura to survey the destruction left behind by the storm earlier this week.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:04Published
Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE [Video]

Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE

CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much [Video]

The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

The DNI will no longer provide the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence in-person briefings on election security issues. According to CNN, the Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published