CloudFlare Points Finger At CenturyLink For Crashed Customers' Websites

The internet service Cloudflare is supposed to keep websites up and running, and prevent direct denial of service attacks.

A DDS attack is when massive networks of computers send malicious traffic to websites in order to take them offline.

Unfortunately, CNN reports Cloudfare was down itself Sunday, taking dozens of websites and online services along with it.

Hulu, the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Feedly, Discord, and dozens of other services reported connectivity problems Sunday morning.

Cloudfare says CenturyLink was responsible for the outage, which took Cloudflare and its many customers down with them.

CenturyLink confirmed there was an IP outage impacting Content Delivery Networks and that all services had been restored as of 11:12 am ET.