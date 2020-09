Ryan Reynolds to star in and co-write Upstate Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Ryan Reynolds is set to star in and co-write an original comedy called Upstate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ryan Reynolds Will Co-Write & Star in Netflix Comedy 'Upstate'! Ryan Reynolds has an exciting project in the works! The 43-year-old actor will co-write and star in...

Just Jared - Published 2 weeks ago