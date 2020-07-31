Global  
 

The King of Staten Island Movie Clip - Scott Needs Tattoo Practice

The King of Staten Island Movie Clip - Scott Needs Tattoo Practice - Scott (Pete Davidson) wants to continue to practice his tattooing skills but none of his friends want to volunteer because of his past inconsistent work.

Plot synopsis: Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, Knocked Up & The 40-Year-Old Virgin) directs Saturday Night Live breakout Pete Davidson in a bracing comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island.

Scott (Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven.

He's now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach.

As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO's Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar®-winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey.

When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter, it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.


