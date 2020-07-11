Hong Kong begins mass COVID-19 testing

Global  
 

Hong Kong on Tuesday (September 1) launched a mass COVID-19 testing programme.

Half a million people registered online for the programme.

Footage filmed on September 1 shows Hongkongers arriving at the Choi Hung Road Sports Centre to get tested.

Further footage shows members of DAB (Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong), the pro-China party in Hong Kong, helping citizens to register online for the programme.


HONG KONG: Hong Kong began a mass coronavirus testing programme Tuesday overshadowed by fears that...
Hong Kong has begun a voluntary mass-testing programme for coronavirus as part of a strategy to break...
The Chinese government is also offering mass coronavirus testing for all Hong Kong residents starting...
Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded

Nearly 500,000 people sign up in Hong Kong for free coronavirus testing that it is also stirring up controversy.

HK raises concerns over China involvement in COVID-19 tests

Some fear cells collected from nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing can also be used to generate DNA profiles.

Ohio teacher stuck in China despite testing negative for COVID-19

An international teacher who was caught in China during the COVID-19 crisis thought he was on his way home to Ohio, only to be detained in Hong Kong and sent into quarantine for two weeks.

