Hong Kong begins mass COVID-19 testing
Hong Kong on Tuesday (September 1) launched a mass COVID-19 testing programme.
Half a million people registered online for the programme.
Footage filmed on September 1 shows Hongkongers arriving at the Choi Hung Road Sports Centre to get tested.
Further footage shows members of DAB (Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong), the pro-China party in Hong Kong, helping citizens to register online for the programme.