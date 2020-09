Vegas Golden Knights have chance to advance tonight Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 3 days ago Vegas Golden Knights have chance to advance tonight Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to advance tonight to the Western Conference Finals with a win over the Canucks. Game 5 starts at 6:45 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE KNIGHTS ARE UP 3-1 IN THESECOND ROUND OF THE STANLEY CUPPLAYOFFS -- GAME FIVESTARTS AT 6:45 TONIGHT.IF THE KNIGHTS WIN - - THEYWILL MOVE ON TO THE CONFERENCEFINALS TO PLAY THE WINNER OFTHE DALLAS, COLORADO SERIES.IF THEY LOSE- - GAME SIXAGAINST THE CANUCKS IS SET FORTHURSDAY.NEW AT THREE





You Might Like

Tweets about this